Tony Is No Pony

With the Nigel Twiston-Davies horses in such good form it may be worth giving Shetland Tony another chance in the 2.13pm despite letting his supporters down badly at Cheltenham last time out.

A very easy novice winner at Stratford on his first start for the yard, he was put in his place in a Class Three last time out but may find this lesser grade more to his liking. Finn Lambert claims 5lb from the saddle on this occasion which can only help, and if he gets an easy lead he may yet make all the running and come home on his own.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Shetland Tony 2.13pm Huntingdon 10/1 most bookmakers