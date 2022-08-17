He Has The Power

Only the one selection for York this afternoon and I am going to wait until the very last race when I will be backing the Roger Varian trained Leuven Power – though I will be keeping one eye on the weather as we don’t want too much rain between now and race time.

Despite finishing his juvenile campaign of three races as a maiden, he was always a work in progress who would get better with age, and so it proved with a Salisbury win in July followed by a fourth at Newmarket, with both races over seven furlongs. Stepped up to the mile he faces here back at Salisbury, he strolled home by close to seven lengths, and has been put up a huge 11lb by the handicapper for that effort.

Luckily for him , this race closed before that rise in the weights and he only has a 6lb penalty here, leaving him effectively 5lb well in this afternoon. Add the likelihood of further improvement on his seventh start and a stable in good form, and with a clear run he ought to prove hard to keep out of the frame at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Leuven Power 5.20pm York 7/1 William Hill