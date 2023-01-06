HAPPY New Year to all fans of BKB™ and I’m sure 2023 will be out best ever year!

The year kicks off with BKB 30 in Thailand on January 21 and that will be followed by massive shows at the O2 Arena and in the United States as well.

Amazon Prime have got on board to take the sport into millions more homes as well, so no wonder so many fighters have pledged their future to BKB™ over the past few weeks.

Marko Martinjak, crowned world super-middleweight champion with that stunning KO of Chad Kelly in December, has put pen to paper with the world’s top bareknuckle boxing organisation, along with former champion Dan Lerwell and many more.

We will see Alex Wilson back fighting on BKB™ shows this year after he signed on the dotted line over Christmas and Martin Reffell, Callan Harley, Liam Rees and Aaron McCallum all committed their future to BKB™.

All will have the chance to fight on huge shows in front of massive audiences over the next three years.

Aaron ‘The Baron’ McCallum had that desperately close win over John Collier on BKB 29 in a fascinating clash of veterans.

Aaron is a real BKB™ success story, someone who admits he took a few wrong turns in life until he found us.

Aaron has proved himself to be a really hard competitor who always fights his heart out – as fight fans around the world are now aware!

BKB™ shows have been shown in over 30 countries around the world and we are adding more and more countries all the time.

BKB™ have made bareknuckle boxing a global sport, as I always said we would, and we aren’t finished yet!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown