Head Mistress Has Done Her Homework

We all know juvenile races are notoriously difficult to solve thanks to the heady mix of experience and potential, and this looks no different I am sorry to say.

The head of the betting is a prime example with promising Carlisle maiden winner Hala Hala Athmani vying for the head of the market with tried and tested Listed winner Head Mistress, and I vote for form over promise any day.

Travelling over from Ireland, Ger Lyons’s Profitable filly took her first start very comfortably at Down Royal and followed that with a cosy enough success in a Listed event at The Curragh when running on close home over the five furlongs. Upped to six today, that looks a very wise move and her trainer is as shred as they come – she would not be coming over the Irish Sea if connections did not feel she could win this.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet Head Mistress 3.05pm Ayr 7/2 Bet 365, Bet Victor, and Paddy Power