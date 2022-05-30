Hello Sailor

Waiting patiently for the Kempton evening card for my second bet and with the Sir Michael Stoute yard having a revival in the last few years, I expect a decent effort from Hasty Sailor in the 8.30pm.

A winner at Newcastle and Wolverhampton at the end of last season , the son of Fastnet Rock returned with a third here over a furlong shorter in April when running on late, but he did look as if he would improve for the race which is what I am counting on. Add a drop in class and you can hopefully see why I feel he has a solid chance – though if the price is big enough (fingers crossed), each way seems the sensible option (so do shop around nearer to race time).

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hasty Sailor 8.30pm Kempton 3/1 Bet365