Top-Weight looks Cherry-Ripe

Two interesting bets this afternoon, both forecast to go off at reasonable prices, and starting at Nottingham in the 2.30pm where Cherry Cola will hopefully be available at an each-way price.

Already a C&D winner from June last year off a mark a solitary pound lower, her two races this season have both been at Goodwood, with a third over this trip in late April off 1lb higher than today’s mark, and a seventh when clearly failing to see out the two miles.

Both were in Class Four events and she drops in to Class Six here, and back over her favourite trip, I feel she may prove pretty tricky to keep out of the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Cherry Cola 2.30pm Nottingham 13/2 most bookmakers