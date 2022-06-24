Small Field May Be Ideal

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
22
Staying at Windsor for now and I can see a big run from Resilience in the 2.45pm though the small field does make each way betting an impossibility.

A course and distance winner in May in a class two handicap off a mark of 82, he was admittedly beaten out of sight last time out at York (at odds of 40/1), but off 1lb lower here, in a small field where he may well be able to make all and dominate, and dropped in to a class three race for a change, I can see him getting back to winning ways this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Resilience 2.45pm Windsor 7/2 Most Bookmakers

