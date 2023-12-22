Hermes Can Deliver

I know that jockey James Reveley is pretty sweet on the chances of French raider Il Est Francais ahead of the Kaut Star Novices’ Chase, taking a day off beforehand to make sure he is 100% for the ride. He ocud be well above average but French fences are much easier to jump, and I am happy enough to oppose the favourite here with the Paul Nicholls trained Hermes Allen.

Although he was very good over hurdles Paul has always seen him as a chaser in the making, and he made a winning start over the larger obstacles at Newbury when strolling home over two and a half miles. Connections see no issues with the step up to three miles today, expecting it to bring about plenty of improvement, and with his experience of our fences that day he may have the narrowest of edges in a fascinating contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hermes Allen 1.20pm Kempton 7/4 William Hill