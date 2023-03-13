Hermes Can Deliver

Five in a row again here for the Irish challengers and the last three at pretty short prices, and they will expect to add to that here with six of the first seven in the betting trained over the Irish Sea. Gaelic Warrior is the best of them according to the ratings, but the market suggests otherwise with the unbeaten Impaire Et Passe at the head of the betting after wins at Nancy in a French bumper, and Naas and Punchestown over hurdles. He is yet another Willie Mullins horse who could go on to be anything, but he lacks in experience for me and I prefer the chances of Hermes Allen.

The six-year-old is getting better with every race and has won over course and distance which has to be seen as an advantage, and although there is a suspicion as always that the Irish form may be that much stronger, he has done nothing wrong in three starts over hurdles and may well be staying on a lot stronger than most as they head up the Cheltenham hill.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hermes Allen 1.30pm Cheltenham 5/1 Skybet and Boylesports