The Rest Of The Cheltenham Card

Race Three: Ultima Handicap Chase

Our first handicap of the week and every chance of our first upset, with a 10/1 winner last season, and a 28/1 winner the year before. There has been a weight of money for Corach Rambler who seems sure to go off the favourite for Lucinda Russell, but if you didn’t get the bigger prices then I don’t suggest there is any value left to be had, and we need to look elsewhere. A few years back I was at the Tizzard yard and Colin was (at the time) very sweet on The Big Breakaway who he saw as a future Gold Cup winner. Those thoughts were obviously a bit enthusiastic, but he races today in a handicap off a mark of 151 which seems pretty workable after two runs to get him spot-on this season. Beaten a length and a quarter over further at Chepstow last time out he will be running on up the hill under jockey Brendan Powell who has won this race twice from just the four rides.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way The Big Breakway 2.50pm Cheltenham 20/1 William Hill

Race Four: Champion Hurdle

Those of us of a “certain age” have been lucky enough to witness some great horses winning here, with the legendary Istabraq a personal favourite. Before the flag falls this afternoon I have to say I cannot for the life of me see why Constitution Hill is considered his better on the grounds of five bloodless victories over hurdles, though I suspect I may well change my mind after this contest. He does look an absolute machine, and although a ridiculous price, if you went bragging rights for having backed the winner, it does seem pretty obvious that is where your money should go. Those looking for an each-way alternative could do a lot worse than I Like To Move It who is the apple of Nigel Twiston-Davies’ eye, though with only seven runners you may need to head off to Betfair where you will be able to bet each way the first three home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Constitution Hill 3.30pm Cheltenham 4/11 most bookmakers

Race Six: Fred Winter Juvenile Hurdle 4.50pm

Whatever the betting implies, novice handicap hurdles are not always simple to solve, and with an 80/1 winner in 2021 and a 10/1 winner last year, it appears anything is possible. What we do know is that despite their annual protests about poor handicap ratings, the Irish have won the last five here, and they have the early favourite here in the shape of Tekao who represents (you guessed it) Willie Mullins. 7/2 looks plenty short enough though who knows how much more he can offer after just the three starts, and I am certainly not brave enough to write him off in these circumstances. He could well stroll home but at the early prices, Bad looks an interesting option. Ben Pauling has made no secret of how well the ex-French is regarded at home, and although I am concerned that he has not seen a racecourse over here or run in 100 days, he can put in a big effort at a double figure price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bad 4.50pm Cheltenham 8/1 Coral, Ladbrokes, and others

Race Seven: National Hunt Chase

Stattler was backed as if defeat was never an option in this this contest last year and he landed the bets fairly comfortably in the end, so it will be interesting at the off to see who is or isn’t being well supported in the markets. Gaillard Du Mesnil is a very short price (Evens as I write), and he is by far the likeliest winner after coming home third to Mighty Potter at Leopardstown, and as he is officially rated 8lb and more better than the rest of the field, he is difficult to oppose. I am concerned that he has only ever won a solitary race over fences from eight starts, and will reduce my bet size accordingly, though if you fancy an each-way alternative, Mister Coffey could have some say for the Henderson yard at 9/1, with the booking of Derek O’Connor catching the eye.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gaillard Du Mesnil 5.30pm Cheltenham Evens most bookmakers