The Thyme Is Right

Six of the last eight winners of this handicap have been trained in the UK so this is another contest we should hope to do well in, though as always, I suspect the Irish will still have something up their sleeves. That said, I have already been on podcasts elsewhere shouting the value to be had in Thyme White, and it would be remiss of me to change my mind here. Aimed at this race by trainer Paul Nicholls, he clearly goes best fresh as seen when he hacked up at Ascot in October before running like a cart horse three weeks later at the same track.

Lessons were learned that day and he has been held back for this contest specifically and if he can repeat his first time out from off a mark just 5lb higher under Harry Cobden we may well see a massive run at a big price to boot.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Thyme White 4.50pm Cheltenham 16/1 Bet365 and William Hill