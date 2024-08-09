HETA HEADLINES IN WOLLONGONG, AS CROSS SURVIVES PUHA SCARE

Damon Heta preserved home hopes on the opening day of the 2024 Australian Darts Masters, as Rob Cross survived a major scare against New Zealand’s number one Haupai Puha.

Australian number one Heta – a runner-up in Wollongong last year – took centre stage in Friday’s first round, as all eight PDC representatives overcame their Oceanic counterparts.

The 36-year-old kicked off his campaign with a six-leg blitz of New Zealand’s John Hurring, as he bids to repeat his famous 2019 Brisbane Darts Masters triumph with further glory on home soil.

“I’m absolutely stoked to get the win,” reflected Heta, who took out 113 and 116 in consecutive legs midway through the tie.

“I wish I could do more, I really do. I would love to play my best darts in front of my home crowd.

“I felt like I was trying too hard, but I’ll take the win any day of the week, and I’m really looking forward to tomorrow.”

Cross – who defeated Heta to triumph at this venue 12 months ago – survived a match dart in an extraordinary tussle against Puha, who fought back from 4-0 down to force a decider.

The New Zealander missed a match dart at double 12 for a spectacular 138 clincher, before Cross converted a nerveless two-dart 80 combination to prevail in a thrilling finale.

“Maybe I was guilty of thinking I was going to win 6-0 or 6-1,” conceded Cross, who was averaging 107 at one stage.

“Haupai played some really good darts at the end, so I’m just happy to get the job done.

“I really enjoyed my time here last year, and winning back-to-back titles was something special, but I’ve got to keep pushing to try and do it again.”

Cross will take on two-time World Champion Peter Wright in Saturday’s quarter-finals, after the Scot produced the performance of the opening night to dispatch Australian icon Simon Whitlock.

“Simon has been unlucky recently, but luckily for me he didn’t turn up tonight,” admitted Wright, who averaged 95.42 in claiming a 6-1 win.

“Mentally, I feel like I can beat anybody in the world, but if you ask any dart player that they’d all say the same.

“I haven’t got to prove a point to anybody, and I believe I will be winning majors this year.”

Earlier in the night, Luke Humphries and Luke Littler enjoyed winning debuts Down Under, overcoming Joe Comito and Rob Modra respectively to book their spots in Finals Day.

World Champion Humphries kicked off his campaign with a 6-1 demolition of Comito, hitting three 180s and sealing his progress with a 120 checkout.

“I’m really enjoying my time here. It’s such an amazing country,” revealed the world number one.

“I’m very privileged to be here playing darts, and hopefully I can pick up the title this weekend.

“As a perfectionist, you want to win everything, and I would love to open my [World Series] account in such an iconic place, but I know I have to improve tomorrow.”

Littler, meanwhile, produced a clinical display of combination finishing in his 6-2 win against Modra, who had followed up a 112 checkout with a 14-dart hold to level at two apiece earlier in the contest.

“I’m just glad to drag myself over the line tonight, and hopefully I can improve tomorrow,” claimed Littler, who will now face Michael Smith in an enthralling last eight showdown.

“Rob missed some crucial darts at double and it could have gone either way, but thankfully I took my chances.

“I’m really enjoying playing in the World Series, visiting new places and playing in front of new crowds!”

World number two Smith converted 146 and 118 finishes during his comfortable 6-2 win against Stuart Coburn, who conjured up a stunning ten-dart leg on his World Series debut.

2021 World Champion Gerwyn Price also progressed by the same 6-2 scoreline, landing back-to-back 13-darters to sweep aside Brenton Lloyd with a 95 average.

Elsewhere, Dimitri Van den Bergh ran out a 6-1 winner against DPA Order of Merit leader Jeremy Fagg in Friday’s curtain-raiser, overcoming early frailties on the outer ring to set up a showdown against Humphries.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on a bumper Finals Day on Saturday, and the action will be broadcast live on Fox Sports in Australia, through DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and on PDCTV in all other global territories.

UK fans can also watch live on PDCTV and ITVX, with delayed coverage on ITV4 getting underway from 1700 BST on Saturday.

2024 Australian Darts Masters

Friday August 9

First Round

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Jeremy Fagg

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Brenton Lloyd

Michael Smith 6-2 Stuart Coburn

Luke Humphries 6-1 Joe Comito

Luke Littler 6-2 Rob Modra

Peter Wright 6-1 Simon Whitlock

Damon Heta 6-0 John Hurring

Rob Cross 6-5 Haupai Puha

Saturday August 10 (1900 local time)

Quarter Finals

Luke Littler v Michael Smith

Luke Humphries v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Rob Cross v Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price v Damon Heta

Best of 11 legs

Semi-Finals

Littler/Smith v Humphries/Van den Bergh

Cross/Wright v Price/Heta

Best of 13 legs

Final

v

Best of 15 legs