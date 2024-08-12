Sir Michael May Prevail

Nottingham will be our first stop this Tuesday and if Prevail has improved for her debut run as much as I hope, then we have an each way punt on our hands.

Sir Michael Stoute trains the homebred Ulysses filly for Cheveley Park Stud, and I noted on her debut that she looked the sort to come on in leaps and bounds for the experience.

Midfield throughout at Yarmouth and lacking the finishing kick to challenge, she was eighth but beaten less than five lengths at the line, and may have a lot more to offer over the months ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Prevail 3.30pm Nottingham 9/2 William Hill