Honey Cannot Be Written Off Just Yet

Hands up – who thought we would ever see the day when Honeysuckle would head to the Irish Champion Hurdle and NOT be sent off at the head of the market?

I fully accept she has some worthy adversaries in this field, headed by State Man and Vauban, but have we already forgotten just how good she was with two Champion hurdles to her name and are we really saying she is past it after one bad run when third at Fairyhouse after a long list (16) victories in a row. I am willing to give her another chance myself and she does still get 7lb from all her male counterparts so if the real Honeysuckle turns up you can expect a roar from the home crowd.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Honeysuckle 3.10pm Leopardstown 2/1 William Hill and Unibet