Twiston-Davies Yard Look To Have The Day’s Good Thing

We have made plenty of profit already this year backing the Twiston-Davies horses in bumpers and this afternoon is no exception with Mr Mackay in action in the 4.33pm at Hereford this afternoon.

Second on his debut at Wincanton he was said to have improved ahead of his second start at Cheltenham but he didn’t quite read the script though a five length fourth was nothing to be ashamed of. This field looks a lot easier to deal with to be frank and if he cannot win this then he is not as good as I am told.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mr Mackay 4.33pm Hereford 4/5 Bet365