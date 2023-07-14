Hong Kong Can Start Our Sunday With A Winner

Sadly an overly competitive Saturday leaves us with a strange Sunday’s racing comprising of a single meeting on the Flat – from Hong Kong – plus two meetings over jumps for reasons I doubt I will ever fully comprehend.

Unusual as it may be we will start off with one from Hong Kong, when Tuchel runs in the 1.35pm (our time) for trainer John Size and Champion jockey Zac Purton. He has been a revelation recently winning tow of his last three and looked to have any amount in hand when scoring in a Group Three handicap over a furlong further last time out.

He does have another 5lb from the handicapper to make life that bit more difficult but has the best jockey on board for a top trainer, and he could win for the seventh time here, and take his career earnings past the £2 million mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tuchel 12.35pm Sha Tin (Hong Kong) SP Only at the time of writing