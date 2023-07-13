WELL DONE FRED – CHARITY IS THE REAL WINNER

MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT TO BENEFIT FROM 2023 BETFRED WORLD MATCHPLAY

Betfred will again be supporting Macmillan Cancer Support with their charity activity at the World Matchplay and Women’s World Matchplay in Blackpool next week.

The Winter Gardens will welcome back the world’s top stars for the Betfred World Matchplay and Betfred Women’s World Matchplay from July 15-23.

Title sponsor Betfred annually support a charity with their fundraising activity at the event – and will again be backing Macmillan Cancer Support, after making a donation of £35,428 to the organisation 12 months ago.

Betfred will donate £50 per 180 scored in both the Betfred World Matchplay and Betfred Women’s World Matchplay to the charity.

In addition, they will pay an additional £10,000 bonus if they hit 350 or more 180s in the Betfred World Matchplay – having seen a huge 367 landed during last year’s record-breaking event.

Competing players and attending celebrities will also have the chance to compete in a Nine-Dart Charity Challenge, from which £1 per point scored will be donated to the charity.

“It’s fantastic for us that we can again back Macmillan Cancer Support at the Betfred World Matchplay,” said Betfred boss Fred Done.

“They’re a fantastic charity and it’s going to be great to cheer every 180 during the week and watch everyone involved in the Nine-Dart Charity Challenge.”

Betfred have also supported Parkinson’s UK and The Stroke Association through their previous charity support at the Betfred World Matchplay.

“Betfred’s backing of Macmillan Cancer Support will provide a valuable donation to an important charity from this year’s events in Blackpool,” said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

“The Betfred charity activity is always well-supported by players and fans alike in Blackpool, and having seen the 180s record smashed at last year’s event it’s a challenging total for this year’s stars to target!”

Click here for more information about Macmillan Cancer Support.

Photo credit Taylor Lanning/PDC