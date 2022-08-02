Honour May Have The Honour

I get the feeling that the 6.36pm at Sandown this evening is no ordinary maiden, and I would suspect this field is full of future winners – though naturally we are only interested in today for now. Arrest and Desert Order both came home in third on their respective debuts, with the Gosden colt sent off favourite here over a furlong shorter before a slow start saw him beaten three lengths at the line.

He may go off favourite here, ahead of William Buick’s mount but with more than eight runners here I am taking an each way chance on High Honour, supposedly the Charlie Appleby and Godolphin second string. A 900,000gns son of Frankel, Jack Mitchell gets the leg up here, and if gallop reports are to be believed, he won’t be far behind his stable companion and should be a much better price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way High Honour 6.36pm Sandown 6/1 Bet365