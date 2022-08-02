Finding the best horse racing sportsbook for you

The online sportsbook industry has exploded in popularity over the last few years and is now more popular than ever. Punters can place extremely specific bets now with the help of a digital platform and they can bet on a truly amazing range of different sports – including virtual sports!

Betting on horse races and events has also gone digital and it is now possible to place a bet on a horse race while in the pub, commuting from work or at home on the couch thanks to the rise of mobile betting. As the industry has grown, so too has the competition. There are now more sportsbooks than ever before all vying for the attention of potential bettors.

So, how do you find the best horse racing sportsbook? Keep reading to find out.

Most popular horse racing bet types

There are many different types of horse racing bets, but the standard wagers include Win, Place and Show bets. These are betting that a particular horse will make it into the top first, second or third place.

Some of the more unique betting types include single-race exotics and multi-race exotics such as Exacta, Quinella, Trifecta, Superfecta and Super Hi-Five bets.

How to make an online horse racing bet

To make an online bet on a horse race, one first needs to find a sportsbook that they like, complete the registration process, make a deposit and then follow the instructions laid out in the sportsbook for placing the bet of their choosing.

Every sportsbook will have its own unique terms and conditions when it comes to making deposits and placing bets, so it is important to first familiarise oneself with these terms.

Are horse racing betting sites legal in the UK?

Betting on horse racing has a long history in the UK as it started in the early 1600s under King James I. While gambling is prohibited at some racetracks, at most racetracks and event fields, betting on horses and outcomes is perfectly legal.

To ensure you are using a fully legal sportsbook, check to see if the sportsbook is licensed and make a note of its license number.

UK & International horse races

Horse racing is now an international activity enjoyed by millions of people around the world. Some of the major UK sporting events include the Summer Celebration at Sandown Park, York Ebor Festival, Sprint Cup Celebration, King George Weekend and Coral Summer Festival.

The Triple Crown races in the US are some of the most famous and iconic horse racing events, but now the Dubai World Cup has become one of the biggest and most celebrated horse racing events in the world.

Best UK payment methods for online horse racing betting

Most sports betting platforms offer a range of different payment methods for gamblers to choose from. The traditional payment methods which are offered on virtually every gambling and betting platform include Visa, MasterCard, Paysafecard, Neteller, Skrill and bank transfer.

Increasingly, online casinos are offering payments via more innovative methods, such as eWallets like PayPal. The most tech-forward online casinos and betting platforms have made the transition to allowing deposits to be made via crypto wallets. The most popular cryptocurrencies in the online betting industry are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin.

Horse racing betting strategy

There are three main strategies for betting on horse races which are considered the most popular and easy to understand. One of them is lay a bet against a runner which is essentially laying your money against the underdog after analysing the odds of the top three horses.

The ditching strategy is also popular and involves a bit more math. Bettors try to place bets on a number of different selections for a single event in order to maximise their chances of making money regardless of who wins a particular event.

Finally, the ‘beaten favourite’ is another strategy which involves gamblers placing money on a horse which has lost its most recent race, but which had a winning streak prior to the race in which it lost. This bet essentially relies on that horse still having the potential to win.

Best horse racing betting sites

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to choosing the right sportsbook for them. The best thing that a punter can do when looking for a new betting platform is research – it is important to review the terms and conditions, registration details and online reviews for all online casinos and betting platforms prior to registration.