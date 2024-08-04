Small Can Win Big

Meanwhile, much further south at Lingfield, the Moores will be looking to double up with Small Fry in the opener at 2.15pm after he landed a massive gamble last time out here over a furlong further.

Backed from all odds down to 5/2 favourite that day when back up in trip, he won a shade cleverly under Tom Queally when leading late on under a confident ride, and similar tactics should mean he proves too good for these despite a 5lb rise from the dreaded handicapper.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Small Fry 2.15pm Lingfield 4/6 most bookmakers