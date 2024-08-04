Featured Horse Racing Sport

Small Can Win Big

August 4, 2024
Sean Trivass

Meanwhile, much further south at Lingfield, the Moores will be looking to double up with Small Fry in the opener at 2.15pm after he landed a massive gamble last time out here over a furlong further.

Backed from all odds down to 5/2 favourite that day when back up in trip, he won a shade cleverly under Tom Queally when leading late on under a confident ride, and similar tactics should mean he proves too good for these despite a 5lb rise from the dreaded handicapper.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Small Fry 2.15pm Lingfield 4/6 most bookmakers

