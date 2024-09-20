How Good Is The Fahey Horse – We Will Soon Find Out

Even I am not (quite) old enough to remember Mill Reef but in the race named after him, we have seen some high-class winners including Ribchester and Harry Angel to name but two.

Clive Cox (33/1 shot Star Anthem here) and Roger Varian (no runner) have won two each in the last 10 years, though the first thing I noticed at the early declaration stage was that Aidan O’Brien was responsible for four of the original declarations, but has decided to give the race a miss after all.

Defence Minister hasn’t reached his peak yet according to jockey James Doyle which makes him interesting here, while Shadow Of Light was second in the Gimcrack which is almost certainly the best form on offer, but can either of them lower the colours of Powerful Glory?

Richard Fahey’s son of Cotai Glory may prove a bargain even at £190,000 at the April breeze-ups having won his maiden in devastating style at Pontefract by an eased down five and a half lengths having only needed to be pushed clear.

This has been his target since and trainer Richard Fahey has made no secret of how highly he is regarded but this is, of course, the acid teat against far far better opposition.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Powerful Glory 3.15pm Newbury 3/1 William Hill