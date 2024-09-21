King For Just One Day

Rogue King looks the likeliest winner of the juvenile hurdle at 3.20pm having finished second on his debut over obstacles when beaten two and a half lengths at Stratford, and with a solid second on the Flat since then at Southwell.

It is dangerous to attempt to compare Flat form to hurdles form, but he would have been the best of these were there no hurdles in the way, and if he makes the most of that fact he may well be up to winning this small race.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rogue King 3.20pm Plumpton 11/10 William Hill