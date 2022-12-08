Its All In The Script

Busy busy me here in Hong Kong for the racing (please see my separate article even if you only read it and don’t bother having a bet), but that won’t stop the UK racing going ahead, only Mother Nature seems up for that so we will spread our bets around in the hope there isn’t a frost everywhere.

Starting in the 1.30pm at Doncaster and I was interested to note that Joseph O’Brien sends Nusret over for this novice event, and after a very easy win at Punchestown on his hurdling debut I can see why he is forecast to go off at the head of the market.

That doesn’t mean he will win though, and as Scriptwriter is also unbeaten over hurdles, has had two races and an experience edge, and is rated 13lb Nusret’s superior n the Flat and only has to give him 5lb here, he seems the more sensible bet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Scriptwriter 1.30pm Doncaster 11/4 Paddy Power and Betfair