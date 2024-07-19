Humphries & Wade set up semi-final showdown

Luke Humphries and James Wade will meet in the semi-finals of the Betfred World Matchplay after winning quarter-final ties against Dimitri Van den Bergh and Ross Smith respectively on Thursday in Blackpool.

Humphries defeated Van den Bergh 16-10 to reach the semi-finals for a second successive year, while Wade overcame Smith by the same scoreline to reach the final four for the first time in nine years.

The pair will meet on Saturday on what promises to be an unmissable night of semi-final action at the Winter Gardens.

World number one Humphries was embroiled in a battle with Van den Bergh before winning the last five legs in a stunning sprint to the finish line.

“I’m proud of myself tonight, I worked incredibly hard in the last session to get over the line,” said Humphries.

“After the first five legs I felt tired and deflated, I just didn’t feel like my usual self up there tonight.

“In the last break I said to myself ‘stick in there, don’t give in’ and that’s what I did.

“I know I’m in for an incredibly hard game on Saturday; I’ve been practicing with James this week, I know how well he’s playing so it was no surprise to me that he won tonight.”

A sensational start from Humphries saw him race into a 3-0 lead, but Van den Bergh won the next four legs to lead for the first time at 4-3.

Humphries hit a ten-dart leg to go 8-7 up before hitting a 115 finish on his way to opening up daylight as he took an 11-8 lead.

2020 champion Van den Bergh showed typical resilience, winning back-to-back legs to reduce Humphries’ lead to just one leg at 11-10.

Humphries then put his foot to the floor, hitting a roof-raising 164 checkout in a five-leg flurry to seal his place in the final four.

The opening game of the night saw 2007 champion Wade produce a vintage display, averaging 100.30 and hitting 13 180s to reach a ninth World Matchplay semi-final.

An underdog coming into the tie, Wade was a front-runner for the bulk of the contest with his trademark finishing under pressure denying Smith a way back.

“I feel really good after that,” said Wade. “I enjoyed the game, it was a great game and I’m just glad that I played a little bit better than Ross on the night.

“He played really well at the start; I felt like I dragged him into a scrap and then I took charge.

“My scoring was good but I’ve been playing a lot better in practice so it’s not something I’m surprised by.

“I thought I could’ve played better at times and I know I can play a lot better than that.”

Smith flew out of the traps, averaging 114 in the opening five legs to take a 3-2 lead.

Wade landed checkouts of 120 and 121 on his way to taking a 6-4 lead, before hitting his third ton-plus finish of the match to lead 8-5.

After Wade missed four darts for a 10-5 cushion, Smith took advantage with a clinical 107 finish to cut the gap to 9-6.

Wade then kicked for home, winning three of the next four legs to take a 12-7 lead before Smith took out 107 for a second time to stay in touch.

Smith continued to scrap, hitting a magnificent 161 checkout to stay in contention at 13-10, but that proved to be his last leg as Wade reeled off a trio of legs to seal victory.

The quarter-final action at the Betfred World Matchplay continues on Friday night as Michael van Gerwen continues his bid for a fourth World Matchplay title against Andrew Gilding, before Michael Smith and Rob Cross meet in a repeat of the 2019 final.

The Betfred World Matchplay is broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

2024 Betfred World Matchplay

Thursday July 18

Quarter-Finals x2

James Wade 16-10 Ross Smith

Luke Humphries 16-10 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Friday July 19 (2000 BST)

Quarter-Finals x2

Michael van Gerwen v Andrew Gilding

Michael Smith v Rob Cross

Best of 31 legs

Photos credit Taylor Lanning/PDC