WE’VE had Euro 2024, Wimbledon and the next highlight of this sporting summer will be the Olympics

The fight of the year then takes place in Cardiff on Saturday, August 17.

That’s when ‘The Welsh Wrecking Machine’ meets ‘Smash.’

Barrie Jones and Lorawnt T Nelson meet on BYB 30 in a clash that cannot fail to deliver thrills.

To me, this fight is similar to Joe Calzaghe-Jeff Lacy in the boxing ring all those years ago.

Lacy was the American star who came over here with a swagger expecting to walk through Joe, a quieter character who was full of Welsh fire.

As I’m sure you know, Joe put on a clinic that night. He went into the fight an underdog against a fighter being hailed as a new Mike Tyson and hit him more than 1,000 times in a terrific hiding!

Barrie actually boxed on a few of Joe’s undercards – including huge nights at the Millennium Stadium – and if you know Barrie, you will know he’s similar to Joe in that he likes to let his fists do the talking.

Barrie’s fists have been very eloquent over the last few years. He has been unbeatable so far and this could well be his defining night.

‘Smash’ has built a global following with his aggressive, all-action style, but will it be enough to beat Barrie?

If you want to be there to find out you need to buy your tickets soon. They are selling fast.

That follows sell out shows in Wolverhampton and London and we had a successful night in New Orleans last week when James Connelly faced Mark Tiffin.

Who would have thought when we started that one day we would have two Brits fighting each other in the States in front of a global audience?

Actually, me and Jim thought it would happen and that’s why we’ve invested so much in this sport we all love.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown