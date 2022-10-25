Luck of the Irish in Frankfurt as McCrory stops Bunn to capture IBO light-heavyweight title

Hard-hitting IRISHMAN Padraig McCrory 15-0, 9 KO’s went into the lions den on Saturday night [Oct 22] when he took on local HERO Leon Bunn for the vacant IBO world light-heavyweight title and came away the victor.

Belfast’s McCrory had formerly UNBEATEN Bunn 18-1. 9 KO’s down 3 times before Bunn’s corner had seen enough and threw in the towel.

The atmosphere in FRANKFURT was electric with some 300 fans making the trip from Belfast to see their man [McCrory] in action.

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman:”Congratulations to Padraig McCrory. Well deserved victory. Leon never found the right distance. It’s a bitter night for German boxing, but that’s the sport, and we won’t give up. We will be back in Germany soon.“

Leon Bunn in his post-fight interview with German TV channel SPORT1: “I’m very disappointed with myself. I felt that he hit me harder than I hit him. I never should’ve let that happen.“

Padraig McCrory: ”It feels very special. Five years ago I would never thought this but now I am here as IBO World champion and it feels amazing. I know I am big and strong and I punch hard. But I can also box. The jab was the key. I understand that this fight is a big fight, but it probably could have been stopped earlier for the boxer’s health. But I knew I would get him out of there. This means so, so much. And just look at this… the Irish have come!“

It was certainly a LUCKY night for the IRISH in Frankfurt with super-featherweight Kurt Walker beating Colombia’s Yin Caicedo over 6 rounds on points and middleweight Kieran Molloy beating Georgia’s Sandro Jajanidze on points over 6 rounds on the undercard.