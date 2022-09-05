Improving Filly Could Pull Off A Shock

The rest of the Doncaster card does look super tricky, but the return to seven furlongs looks likely to be beneficial to Nizaaka ahead of the 3.35pm and I will be backing her each way accordingly.

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s daughter of New Bay won three handicaps on the bounce at Newmarket before a disappointing seventh in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown, but I am hoping that was down to the stiff mile and not down to any lack of ability.

She was ridden out the back as usual but couldn’t quicken up late on when asked for her effort, but this is her trip and I am willing to give her one more chance with a place the very least I am hoping for

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Nizaaka 3.35pm Doncaster 8/1 most bookmakers