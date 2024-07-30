The Rest Of The Glorious Goodwood Card- Wednesday

1.50pm

You don’t see too many Aiden O’Brien horses lowering themselves in handicaps and for that reason alone I will be interested in how Gallantly fares in the early markets come race day, but his form gives him plenty to find and I prefer the chances of top-weight Voyage, even if that does make me a very forgiving person! I was very taken by his winning Newbury debut when he ran away with it over the mile and a quarter, but two raxes over the mile and a half he faces here saw him unseat in the Derby after which he pulled too hard before weakening in the Group Two King Edward. VII Stakes at Royal Ascot to be beaten 43 lengths at the line. Clearly that form isn’t good enough, even with the drop to handicap company, but the fact that Richard Hannon perseveres with this trip suggests stamina is not the issue, and if Pat Dobbs can (somehow) get him to settle early, he could still outclass these at a massive price.

Voyage each way 18/1 most bookmakers

2.25pm

An interesting race for the Group Three Oak Tree Stakes that pits Falmouth Stakes runner-up Jabarra against French 1000 Guineas runner-up Kathmandu, to name but two. Brian Meehan’s daughter of Showcasing was a below expectations fifth last time out in the Prix Jean Prat but she wears a tongue-tie for the first time here, suggesting she had breathing issues that day, and possibly swallowed her tongue. I do like her head second to Rouhiya at Longchamp and although that was on a softer surface, her closest relatives handled quicker going, so I won’t be using that as an excuse after the race.

Kathmandu to win 7/2 most bookmakers

3.35pm

Who would have thought an eight runner Group One over a mile could cause so much confusion, but here I am, scratching my head once more. Rosallion (non-runner) is the obvious pick after he followed a 2000 Guineas second with a win in the Irish equivalent, but life is rarely quiet so simple. He got up to beat Henry Longfellow in the St James’s Palace Stakes on his only other start but the O’Brien colt only has a neck to find on that form and cannot be written off, while Charlie Appleby’s Notable Speech was a poor seventh at Ascot – but in front of the Hannon colt in the 2000 Guineas when winning by a length and a half, leaving the score at one all between that pairing. It may be that the Hannon favourite has improved considerably, or it may be that the Godolphin colt had an off day, and with the Appleby yard in good form once more, the son of Dubawi may be the value call in a fascinating renewal.

Notable Speech to win 13/8 most bookmakers

4.45pm

A five-furlong sprint for two-year-old fillies is next on the Glorious Goodwood agenda, and the first thing to note is that we haven’t seen a winner priced bigger than 5/1 in the five runnings of this race, with two winning favourites. Convo heads the early tissue prices for this race after her fifth to Arabie in the prix Robert Papin at Chantilly, weakening late on over the six furlongs, and she should go close if she can repeat that form against lesser opposition, but I am willing to take an each way chance on Ollie Sangster’s unraced Radio Star at a much bigger price. With Saturday;s winner Simmering in the yard he will have a good idea just how good the daughter of Starspanglebanner is, and after setting connections back £100,000 at the breeze-up sales, she must have been showing plenty for that price tag. Her inexperience has to be a concern, so my stakes will be halved on this occasion, but she is bred to be speedy and could sneak into a place.

Radio Star each way 20/1 William Hill

5.20pm

Over the years I have become convinced they end the cards with a handicap to garner as much late cash from the punters, and once again, that is the case here. Top-weight Star Of Orion has his first start for Eve Johnson Houghton and is the class act after his third at York last October but he hasn’t been seen since, and this could prove too much of an ask on his first start in over nine months. He can still go well but I will be stepping in with Andrew Balding’s Miss Information. A daughter of Blue Point who has inherited plenty of her sire’s speed, and although I would have preferred a lower draw, she seems to be improving with every start. An easy win at Chepstow was followed by a three and a half length romp at Epsom which suggests he will handle the Goodwood undulations better than most, though she has been put up a huge 12lb in total for both wins. That suggests she will need to improve again, but that is far from an impossibility, and she still gets in here off just nine stone two on an afternoon where I am hoping Oisin Murphy will have a very good day.

Miss Information to win 7/2 Bet Victor