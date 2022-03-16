I Like To Move It Move It

Stats: No winner older than nine, with 17 of the last 24 aged five or six. No winners rated less than 128, and only the one rated higher than 151. 6-4 to the Irish in the last 10 with odds up to 33/1 – and just the one winning favourite in the last decade.

Thoughts: I agree with everyone that State Man could be anything after winning his maiden hard held last time out, but three career starts, falling in one of them, suggests he he may not have the experience for this contest. At a bigger price, I do like the chances of the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained I Like To Move It, who may not have reached his peak yet off a mark of 142. Although I suspect he may have more to come as a five-year-old, his form already gives him an outstanding shout with wins at Warwick and twice here at Cheltenham, and he was far from disgraced when last of five to Jonbon, beaten 14 lengths at Ascot and the winner was a good second in one of the best Supreme Hurdle’s of many a year. He has got soft ground form which he will need (I’d prefer heavy ground form but you can’t have everything), and he should go well at a double figure price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way I Like To Move It 2.10pm Cheltenham 12/1 most bookmakers