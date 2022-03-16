Punters Get The Horn

Stats: At Fishers Cross won at odds of 11/8 in 2013 but he was the only winning favourite in the last 10 years with Vanillier winning at 14/1 last year and others at odds up to 50/1. All bar one finished in the first four last time out, while six and seven-year-olds have won 14 of the 17 runnings so far. All bar one also raced in the last 90 days. Martaline has been the sire of two of the last eight to be successful. Current score – 6-4 to Ireland.

Thoughts: Stag Horn was very decent on the Flat, reaching a rating of 108 at his peak, and he hasn’t done anything wrong over hurdles either with wins at Hereford and Warwick and although this is s step up in grade, he has a touch of class about him. He has won on soft ground which is a big bonus, stayed two miles two on the flat suggesting this trip will be no issue to him, and is certainly overpriced at 14/1 for us each-way players. The Nice Guy is a horse I have been following so sod’s law suggests he will be the winner here if I don’t back him, while Ginto has done nothing wrong so far, but looks a touch too short for me to open my wallet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Stag Horn 2.50pm Cheltenham 16/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, Betfred, and Boylesports