Wind Op May Be The Answer

We have to wait late in to the evening for our second bet when Michael Scudamore unleashes Mr Chua in the 8.30pm over two miles and a furlong. A winner over hurdles and twice on the Flat, he had gone off the boil in recent months before a wind operation which appeared to have worked miracles with a length third at Doncaster over two miles plus on his first start since July last year.

Left on the same mark by the handicapper, he seems likely to improve again for that run, and if that is the case, he could prove difficult to beat this evening, with Tom Eaves retaining the ride.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mr Chua 8.30pm Pontefract 4/1 most bookmakers