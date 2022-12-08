I Wonder – Can He Win?

Looking for a final selection at a better price this Saturday and I am off to the all-weather at Newcastle where I am hoping for a better performance from Wonder Legend in the Novice Stakes at 2.19pm.

Well-supported in the markets ahead of his debut over this trip at Kempton, the son of Sea The Stars was sent off a 100/30 chance before weakening late on to come home a seven-length fifth of fourteen.

I have noticed a few of the James Ferguson horses showing marked improvement for their first runs and I am hoping that will be the case with the 220,000Euro purchase who could land us a place or better here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wonder Legend 2.19pm Newcastle 11/2 most bookmakers