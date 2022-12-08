Sign Up Now To Win £25,000 If One Player Can Hit Two Nine-Darters At The PDC World Chamipnship

SELCO’S £100K JACKPOT FOR NINE-DART DOUBLE AT CAZOO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

A £100,000 Christmas jackpot pay-out will be triggered at this year’s Cazoo World Darts Championship if one player can hit two nine-dart finishes in the tournament.

PDC official partner Selco Builders Warehouse is offering the six-figure bonanza, which will see £25,000 received by one lucky member of the public who has registered online and the same amount donated to the leading builders merchants’ nominated charity Cancer Research UK.

The first player who successfully hits two perfect legs at Alexandra Palace in the same event will receive the other £50,000 to mark their historic achievement.

Darts fans must register at www.selcobw.com/info/100kdarts by the time the second nine-dart finish is completed to be in with a chance of winning the £25,000.

Selco offered the same jackpot last year and, while three players – Willie Borland, Darius Labanauskas and Gerwyn Price each hit one nine-darter – nobody could complete the double.

World number one Price, who has hit four televised nine-darters in the PDC in 2022 including two on the same night in the Premier League in Belfast, said: “It’s a great initiative by Selco which adds extra interest to what is already an incredible tournament.

“It certainly got the players talking last year and no doubt it will generate plenty of interest this year too.

“All the players will be doing everything they can to make the Selco pay-out happen, not only for themselves but for the fan and the charity as well.

“With the general cost of living making life tough for everyone at present, I’m sure the money would make a tremendous difference to the general public winner and the charity.”

Cancer Research UK funds doctors, nurses and scientists to carry out pioneering research to help provide a solution to defeating cancer.

Carine Jessamine, marketing director at Selco, said: “There was plenty of extra excitement generated by the £100,000 prize on offer last year and we wanted to ensure the same buzz this year.

“Having one player hit two nine-dart finishes in the same tournament is difficult but, with the quality of player on show at Ally Pally, it’s certainly possible for it to happen.

“We are keeping everything crossed that someone manages to do it so we can celebrate with the player, a lucky fan and Cancer Research UK and make it an extra special festive period.”

The 2022/23 World Darts Championship starts on December 15 and will conclude on January 3. Should more than one player hit two nine-dart finishes in the event, the prize would be given to the player who achieves this first.

Picture credit Lawrence Lustig/PDC