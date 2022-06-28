Its All About The Letters

As you may have noticed I am a massive fan of Newbury as a racecourse and have had some of my better days at the track, both from a punting perspective and a good old-fashioned knees-up as well. The Fillies’ Novice Stakes at 5.53pm looks interesting and I am hoping for a huge run from Yoo Bee Cee, an unraced daughter of U.S Navy Flag, who is rumoured to be one of Archie Watson’s better juveniles. She will get 6lb here from likely favourite Revisit, a Lingfield winner earlier in the month, and with the excellent Hector Crouch riding, I am hoping for as place at a big price today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Yoo Bee Cee 5.53pm Newbury 11/1 most bookmakers.