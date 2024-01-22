Living The Dream At Chepstow

Chepstow are confident of going ahead this afternoon and with decent jumping ground they have attracted some pretty decent horses, with the opener at 12.55pm particularly interesting and well worth a watch as I feel it may be full of future winners. Nicky Henderson’s easy point-to-point winner Ilfu Un Mome may well head the market after his victory at Lisronagh when sent off odds on, but the form is yet to be franked, and the stable cost us money with a similar sort over the weekend.

Dual bumper winner Guard The Moon is another for the shortlist, but I am hoping they will make a bigger price for Livin On Luco who looks to have a decent each way shout. A neck second over course and distance in November, he was going well enough before falling three out here the same month, and has been given plenty of time off to recover from that before his return to action. Add in the fact that the stables horses are running to form, and he could go well at a bigger price, and hopefully land our bets.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Livin On Luco 12.55pm Chepstow 5/2 most bookmakers