I’m Spartakos

Here’s hoping for a bit of luck in the lucky last at Catterick when Spartakos looks all set to go well under jockey Ryan Sexton after winning by close to three lengths at Musselburgh over this trip earlier in the month.

The five-year-old does have to carry a 5lb penalty for that success but Ryan claims three of those back from the saddle, and as he is already a course and distance winner on soft ground, he ticks an awful lot of boxes for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Spartakos 5.50pm Catterick 3/1 Bet365