Professor Can Expect A Battle At Lingfield

Professor Tickle finished over four lengths ahead of Battleobaltimore when the pair met last time out at Brighton but the suggestion was having his racecourse bow and ran as if the experience was very badly needed on the day.

He now meets the eased down winner on 7lb better terms (4lb after jockey allowances are taken into consideration) and the fact that connections seem more than happy to take the winner on today suggests they feel he has shown bundles of improvement at home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Battleofbaltimore 4.00pm Lingfeld 13/2 Bet365