Nation To Conquer At Perth

Off to the National Hunt game next as we head north to Perth and an interesting handicap hurdle due off at 4.30pm.

Island Nation is my idea of the winner here with his two starts at the track seeing an easy win over course distance in a Class Five in July, and perhaps a career best when third back here last month, beaten three and a half lengths off 11lb higher in a Class Two.

Down a pound for that but more importantly, down to a Class Four, this looks easily within his abilities if he remains in the same sort of form, and outs in a clear round, of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Island Nation 4.30pm Perth 5/2 William Hill, Bet Victor