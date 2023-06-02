Improving Filly May Land Her Hat-Trick

Al Agaila looks a bit of a lazy sort despite winning her last three starts, the latest by a head at Lingfield after cruising into the lead before, in my opinion, idling once she hit the front.

That was in January and she has been rested since, but James Doyle renews his acquaintance with the daughter of Lope De Vega and will know what to expect from her here as well. On the bright side, the narrow success has only seen her put up 2lb for that victory and if she keeps on improving, she may well shrug that off this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Al Agaila 3.45pm Nottingham 15/8 most bookmakers