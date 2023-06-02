Shrewd Trainer Could Strike At Nottingham

A look at the fillies handicap over a mile at 3.15pm tells an interesting story as shrewd trainer Sean Woods allows Mogwai to take on Clipsham Gold despite being beaten two and a half lengths when the two met last month at Kempton.

She meets her conqueror on 3lb better terms here which in theory probably isn’t enough, but that was her first start in 16 months and it seems fair to suggest she may have improvement to come. The fact that she even lines up hopefully tells a story about her chances, and once you see these things – you can’t unsee them.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mogwai 3.15pm Nottingham 5/2 Bet365