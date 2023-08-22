PRICE AND VAN GERWEN HEADING TO THE WORLD SERIES FINAL

Price & Van Gerwen among invitees to 2023 World Series Finals

Reigning champion Gerwyn Price and Dutch superstar Michael van Gerwen will headline the field for the 2023 JACKS.NL World Series of Darts Finals, which will take place in Amsterdam in September.

The three-day invitational event, to be staged at AFAS Live from September 15-17, will see 24 players from around the world competing for a televised title and £300,000 in prize money.

Van Gerwen will be seeking a fifth World Series Finals title in front of an adoring home crowd, while Price will defend the title he won in 2022 when he defeated Dirk van Duijvenbode 11-10 in a thrilling final.

Rob Cross will be top seed, courtesy of back-to-back World Series event wins in Australia and New Zealand in August, while Bahrain Masters champion Michael Smith will be third seed.

Nordic Masters winner Peter Wright, Poland Masters runner-up Dimitri Van den Bergh, New Zealand Masters runner-up Nathan Aspinall and world number six Luke Humphries will also be seeded.

In addition to the eight seeded players, a further eight players from the 2023 World Series of Darts Order of Merit have been invited to Amsterdam.

Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld will compete in the event for the first time in four years, while former UK Open champion Danny Noppert will also compete on home soil.

Winner of the 2021 World Series Finals, Jonny Clayton is set to make his return to World Series action having withdrawn from the events in Australia and New Zealand due to personal reasons.

Jeff Smith, who enjoyed an unforgettable weekend in New York in June by winning the North American Championship and finishing runner-up in the US Darts Masters, will make his second World Series Finals appearance.

New South Wales Masters runner-up Damon Heta will be joined in the field by Australian stalwart Simon Whitlock and New Zealand talent Haupai Puha.

Krzysztof Ratajski, a semi-finalist in the 2021 event, completes the list of 16 invited players.

An additional eight players will come from the Tour Card Holder Qualifier in Barnsley on Wednesday September 6.

The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in the UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland).

CLICK HERE TO BOOK TICKETS

2023 JACKS.NL World Series of Darts Finals

September 15-17

AFAS Live, Amsterdam

PDC Invited Players

1. Rob Cross

2. Gerwyn Price

3. Michael Smith

4. Michael van Gerwen

5. Dimitri Van den Bergh

6. Peter Wright

7. Nathan Aspinall

8. Luke Humphries

Damon Heta

Danny Noppert

Jeff Smith

Jonny Clayton

Raymond van Barneveld

Simon Whitlock

Haupai Puha

Krzysztof Ratajski

8x Tour Card Holder Qualifiers (September 6)

Photo credit PDC