Is The Winner Written In The Stars?

Well it is fully understandable (and correct) that racing’s authorities have seen fit to call off meeting in the current weather, but that does leave my options thin on the ground and I will be reducing the size of my own bets accordingly. Ayr still race on the Flat and I will have a small bet on Starlyte in the opener at 1.50pm.

A winner over hurdles at Southwell in March (two and a half miles) and a Kelso bumper in May last year, his recent exploits on the Flat have been very poor, but that comes as no surprise with a 26 length fourth over a woefully inadequate mile plus at Hamilton last time out.

Upped in trip to a mile five today and off bottom weight thanks to a lowly mark of 51, William Pyle claims 3lb in this apprentice contest, and if he can get back to anything ear his better form over obstacles, he has a lively chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Starlyte 1.50pm Ayr 8/1 most bookmakers