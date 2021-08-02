Nothing Fishy About The Chances Of Captain Haddock at Ffos Las

Amateur riders’ races aren’t usually my first port of call for a betting opportunity, but Captain Haddock looks to have an excellent chance of following up his recent Hamilton win this afternoon.

Last time out the four-year-old got off the mark at the eighth attempt when tried over a mile and five where he went clear for a five-length success, and an added six pounds from the handicapper may not be enough to stop him.

Better still, he was ridden by Mr Henry Main that day and is again here, and you simply cannot beat the familiarity between jockey and horse in this kind of race. Running Cloud would be seen as a serios form rival, and rightly so, but although Megan Jordan has ridden him before, she hasn’t won on him, and I am rather hoping that could be the deciding factor here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Captain Haddock 4.10pm Ffos La 4/1 most bookmakers