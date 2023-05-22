ROCK CRUSHED IN THE PDC LEICESTER

Jonny Clayton claimed a first Players Championship title in over two years in Leicester on Sunday, defeating Josh Rock 8-5 in the final of Players Championship 12.

Clayton produced a trio of ton-plus averages en route to his second ProTour title of the year, providing himself the perfect tonic ahead of his bid for a second Cazoo Premier League crown on Thursday at The O2.

The five-time TV title winner defeated Dave Chisnall and Damon Heta in the quarter and semi-finals respectively, before seeing off the challenge of Rock to rack up a fifth Players Championship title of his career.

“Josh is a class act with a massive future so I’m going to enjoy any win against him, especially in a final,” said Clayton, who defeated Rock to win the Austrian Darts Open (ET5) final in April.

“I came here this weekend to get valuable match practice; I’m playing Gerwyn Price, arguably the best player in the world, on Thursday night so I need the practice.

“I’ll admit I’m the laziest practicer at home, so I needed this and it keeps me sharp for next week.

“I’m playing okay again and I’ve got a smile on my face. Hopefully it gives me that confidence to pick up the trophy for a second time.”

Clayton began the day in style, averaging 109.98 in a 6-0 whitewash of Karel Sedlacek, before coming through a last-leg decider with Jurjen van der Velde.

A 6-1 win over Kim Huybrechts was followed by a 107.40 average in a 6-4 victory over Pascal Rupprecht to reach the last eight at the Morningside Arena.

Having taken out top seed Chisnall, Clayton averaged 103.45 to edge out Heta 6-5 before defying a near-100 average from Rock in the final.

Rising star Rock took the scalps of Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson in the last 16 and last 32 respectively on his way to a second Players Championship title of the year, averaging 105.85 in a 6-5 win over Anderson.

Elsewhere, UK Open champion Andrew Gilding enjoyed a run to the semi-finals, while Croatia’s World Cup representative Boris Krcmar reached his first ranking quarter-final of the year.

Premier League table topper Gerwyn Price, Clayton’s Play-Off semi-final opponent, fell at the last 16 stage to Joe Cullen.

The next Players Championship action will see Players Championships 13 and 14 take place in Hildesheim, Germany on June 12-13, with live coverage on PDCTV.

2023 Players Championship 12

Sunday May 21

Morningside Arena, Leicester

Last 16

Dave Chisnall 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Pascal Rupprecht

Damon Heta 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Chris Dobey 6-4 Rob Cross

Boris Krcmar 6-5 Scott Williams

Josh Rock 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Andrew Gilding 6-4 Steve Lennon

Joe Cullen 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Quarter-Finals

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Dave Chisnall

Damon Heta 6-5 Chris Dobey

Josh Rock 6-5 Boris Krcmar

Andrew Gilding 6-3 Joe Cullen

Semi-Finals

Jonny Clayton 7-6 Damon Heta

Josh Rock 7-5 Andrew Gilding

Final

Jonny Clayton 8-5 Josh Rock