In-form Stable Can Strike At Kempton

Off to the all-weather for our second bet this Wednesday, and although it looks a competitive event, I do like the look of Rooful in the 7.30pm.

Trained by Eve Johnson-Houghton, who has her horses in great form, the son of Charming Thought arrived a five race maiden at Salisbury last month on his first start after a wind operation, and ran away with a six furlong handicap by an easy two and a half lengths.

Most if not all horses improve again for their first run after surgery and if that is the case, an added 7lb from the handicapper may not stop him following up, and as she ran on well after a slow start, the seven furlongs looks just about perfect as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rooful 7.30pm Kempton 15/2 888.sport