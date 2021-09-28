We Love Bikinis At The Daily Sport

We all know we shouldn’t allow our hearts to rule our heads but I defy anyone to tell me they don’t have a favourite horses, jockeys, or trainers.

I am a big fan of Fergal O’Brien among others and I am hoping he can reward my loyalty with a win from Blue Bikini in the 1.00pm at Warwick this afternoon. Making her long awaited debut over hurdles after placing in bumpers at Taunton and Sedgefield for Stuart Edmunds, she has moved yards over the summer and it will be interesting to see how she gets on over hurdles here, having been found a race I am pretty hopeful she can win at the first attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Blue Bikini 1.00pm Warwick 3/1 Bet365