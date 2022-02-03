In-form Stable Can Strike At Lingfield

On to the all-weather next when I am keen enough on the chances of Fancy Man for Richard Hannon. A change of tactics over a mile and a half last time out saw him make all to hang on for a half-length success here last time out in September, and if the same tactics are tried over this two furlongs shorter, he could prove hard to catch.

His stable are in great form with a 44% strike rate in the last fortnight, and although his fitness has to be taken on trust, he looks the most likely winner here in my eyes.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fancy Man 3.25pm Lingfield 2/1 888Sport.com