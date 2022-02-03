Trust In The Lord At Leopardstown

Blue Lord is as short as 11/4 for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March based on flawless displays over fences at Fairyhouse and Naas and there will be some very upset ante-post punters if he fails to land the hat-trick here. The concept of defeat seems pretty unlikely on what we have seen so far, and I was surpised to see the tissue suggesting he will be odds against here (yes please), and I will sit back and watch what I expect to be poetry in motion over fences from the son of Blue Bresil who may go all the way to the very top.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Blue Lord 2.10pm Leopardstown 15/8 William Hill and Bet Victor