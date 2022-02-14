In-Form Stable Can Strike In The Kempton Opener

The opener at Kempton tonight looks pretty hot for an all-weather maiden and although I am scared of the potential of newcomer Hello Sydney, he is making his debut at the age of three despite being related to precocious youngsters, suggesting he may well have had a few issues. Take A Stand, on the other hand, has form in the book that suggests he can win this, following a one length third over course and distance in late January.

He did remarkably well considering how hard he pulled early on that day, and if he has learned from that and settles better here, he could take all the beating from a good draw in the three stall.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Take A Stand 5.00pm Kempton 6/5 most bookmakers