Lad Is Not So Bad

Covert Mission will hopefully make the market ahead of the second division of the mile handicap at 6.00pm, but he is not my selection – Calin’s Lad is the one I want to be on.

Four runs here at Kempton have seem two wins (one over this course and distance and one over seven furlongs), and two “also ran’s” in Class Five handicaps, including last time out when he came home fifth after rearing at the start, and giving away far too much ground.

Dropped in class this evening and back up to a mile, he has a lot in his favour, and at the forecast prices, he looks as good an each-way bet as I can find this Wednesday.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Calin’s Lad 6.00pm Kempton 11/2 Bet365